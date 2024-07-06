Excessive Heat Warning issued July 6 at 8:39PM PDT until July 7 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures 90 to 100
degrees.
* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County
Mountains, and San Diego County Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 9 PM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose
fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning
or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and
heat stroke.