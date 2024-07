HeatRisk on Monday will mostly be in the Moderate category and the Excessive Heat Warning will be allowed to expire at 9 PM. However, hotter weather is expected again Tuesday and Wednesday with High HeatRisk returning.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.