Excessive Heat Warning issued July 9 at 2:34AM PDT until July 11 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

July 9
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures in the upper
90s to around 112 expected.

* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland
Empire.

* WHEN…From 11 AM this morning to 9 PM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

National Weather Service

