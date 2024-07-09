Excessive Heat Warning issued July 9 at 2:34AM PDT until July 11 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures in the upper
90s to around 112 expected.
* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland
Empire.
* WHEN…From 11 AM this morning to 9 PM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.