Excessive Heat Warning issued July 9 at 2:42PM PDT until July 12 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 117

expected.

* WHERE…San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.

* WHEN…Until 9 PM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during

extreme heat events. A prolonged period of extreme temperatures

will exacerbate impacts from the heat.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of

the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car

interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minu1

