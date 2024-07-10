Excessive Heat Warning issued July 10 at 11:41AM PDT until July 12 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions and near record high
temperatures from 115 to 120. Low temperatures only 85 to 90.
* WHERE…Coachella Valley and San Diego County Deserts.
* WHEN…Until 9 PM PDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Dangerous heat wave. Not as hot trend starts
Friday.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose
fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning
or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and
heat stroke.