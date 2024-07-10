Excessive Heat Warning issued July 10 at 11:41AM PDT until July 12 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures up to

115. Low temperatures near 80.

* WHERE…San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.

* WHEN…Until 9 PM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during

extreme heat events.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Afternoon winds of 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of

the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car

interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.