Excessive Heat Warning issued July 10 at 11:41AM PDT until July 12 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures up to
115. Low temperatures near 80.
* WHERE…San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.
* WHEN…Until 9 PM PDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Afternoon winds of 10 to 20 mph with gusts to
30 mph.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car
interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.