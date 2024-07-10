Skip to Content
Weather Alerts

Excessive Heat Warning issued July 10 at 7:44PM PDT until July 11 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

By
Published 7:44 PM

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures 98 to
107. Low temperatures in the 70s.

* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland
Empire.

* WHEN…Until 9 PM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Dangerous daytime hot temperatures combined
with warm overnight low temperatures will enhance impacts from the
heat.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take frequent
breaks. Check for cooling centers in your area if needed.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content