Excessive Heat Warning issued July 10 at 7:44PM PDT until July 11 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures 98 to
107. Low temperatures in the 70s.
* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland
Empire.
* WHEN…Until 9 PM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Dangerous daytime hot temperatures combined
with warm overnight low temperatures will enhance impacts from the
heat.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take frequent
breaks. Check for cooling centers in your area if needed.