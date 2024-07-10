Excessive Heat Warning issued July 10 at 7:44PM PDT until July 12 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions and near record high

temperatures from 115 to 120. Low temperatures only 85 to 90.

* WHERE…Coachella Valley and San Diego County Deserts.

* WHEN…Until 9 PM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during

extreme heat events.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Dangerous daytime hot temperatures combined

with warm overnight low temperatures will enhance impacts from the

heat. A gradual cooling trend is expected to start Friday

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of

the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose

fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning

or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and

heat stroke.