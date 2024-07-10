Excessive Heat Warning issued July 10 at 7:44PM PDT until July 12 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 115.
* WHERE…San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.
* WHEN…Until 9 PM PDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Dangerous daytime hot temperatures combined
with warm overnight low temperatures will enhance impacts from the
heat. A gradual cooling trend is expected to start Friday
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car
interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.