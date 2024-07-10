Heat Advisory issued July 10 at 7:44PM PDT until July 11 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Temperatures 90 to 102. Low temperatures in the upper 60s
and 70s.
* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains and San Bernardino County
Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 9 PM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Hiking in heat waves can be deadly. Dangerous
daytime hot temperatures combined with warm overnight low
temperatures will enhance impacts from the heat.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.