Excessive Heat Warning issued July 11 at 2:16PM PDT until July 12 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures up to 117

expected. Low temperatures in the 80s.

* WHERE…San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.

* WHEN…Until 9 PM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during

extreme heat events. A prolonged period of extreme temperatures

will exacerbate impacts from the heat.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Dangerous daytime hot temperatures combined

with warm overnight low temperatures will enhance impacts from the

heat. A gradual cooling trend is expected to start Friday

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of

the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car

interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.