Excessive Heat Warning issued July 11 at 2:16PM PDT until July 12 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of 105 to
115 expected. Low temperatures in the 70s and lower 80s.
* WHERE…Apple and Lucerne Valleys.
* WHEN…Until 9 PM PDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Dangerous daytime hot temperatures combined
with warm overnight low temperatures will enhance impacts from the
heat. A gradual cooling trend is expected to start Friday
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car
interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.