Excessive Heat Warning issued July 11 at 2:29AM PDT until July 12 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures up to 117
expected. Low temperatures in the 80s.
* WHERE…San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.
* WHEN…Until 9 PM PDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car
interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.