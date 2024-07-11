Excessive Heat Warning issued July 11 at 3:01AM PDT until July 12 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions for an unusually long period.

High temperatures 107 to 111 in Beatty and Kingman, 110 to 117 in

Primm and the Morongo Basin, and 113 to 121 in Baker, Mesquite,

and the Colorado River Valley.

* WHERE…Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California, and

south central and southern Nevada.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM PDT /11 PM MST/ Friday.

* IMPACTS…Heat-related illnesses increase significantly during

extreme heat events.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Hot temperatures overnight will mean little

relief from the daytime heat, especially in lower elevations of

the Colorado River Valley, where low temperatures may not fall

below 90 degrees for several days.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of

the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car

interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and

loose-fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early

morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat

exhaustion and heat stroke.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and

Health Administration (OSHA) recommends scheduling frequent rest

breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by

heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is

an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates.