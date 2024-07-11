Excessive Heat Warning issued July 11 at 9:22PM PDT until July 12 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of 113 to
117 on Friday and not as severe with highs 110 to 113 on Saturday.
Still very warm overnight lows in the 80s.
* WHERE…Coachella Valley and San Diego County Deserts.
* WHEN…Until 9 PM PDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Major heat risk.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose
fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning
or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and
heat stroke.