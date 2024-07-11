Excessive Heat Warning issued July 11 at 9:22PM PDT until July 12 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures 105 to

110 on Friday and not as severe with highs 100 to 105 on Saturday.

Low temperatures in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

* WHERE…San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.

* WHEN…Until 9 PM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during

extreme heat events.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Some increase to wind for Friday evening.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of

the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car

interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.