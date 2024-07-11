Heat Advisory issued July 11 at 2:16PM PDT until July 11 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Hiking in heat waves can be deadly. Dangerous daytime hot temperatures combined with warm overnight low temperatures will enhance impacts from the heat. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

* WHAT…Temperatures in the 90s to around 100 expected.

