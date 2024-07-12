Excessive Heat Warning issued July 12 at 2:05AM PDT until July 13 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of 110 to

116 today and 106 to 112 on Saturday with low temperatures tonight

mostly in the 80s.

* WHERE…Coachella Valley and San Diego County Deserts.

* WHEN…Until 9 PM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during

extreme heat events.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of

the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose

fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning

or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and

heat stroke.