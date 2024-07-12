Excessive Heat Warning issued July 12 at 4:04AM PDT until July 12 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions for an unusually long period.

High temperatures 105 to 111 in the Owens Valley, 110 to 118 in

Las Vegas, Pahrump, and Barstow, and 122 to 129 at Furnace Creek

in Death Valley National Park.

* WHERE…In California, Death Valley National Park, Owens Valley,

and Western Mojave Desert. In Nevada, Las Vegas Valley and Western

Clark and Southern Nye County.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Heat-related illnesses increase significantly during

extreme heat events.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Hot temperatures overnight will mean little

relief from the daytime heat, especially in Las Vegas and Death

Valley, where low temperatures may not fall below 90 degrees for

several days.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of

the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car

interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and

loose-fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early

morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat

exhaustion and heat stroke.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and

Health Administration (OSHA) recommends scheduling frequent rest

breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by

heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is

an emergency! Call 9 1 1.