Excessive Heat Warning issued July 12 at 4:04AM PDT until July 12 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions for an unusually long period.
High temperatures 105 to 111 in the Owens Valley, 110 to 118 in
Las Vegas, Pahrump, and Barstow, and 122 to 129 at Furnace Creek
in Death Valley National Park.
* WHERE…In California, Death Valley National Park, Owens Valley,
and Western Mojave Desert. In Nevada, Las Vegas Valley and Western
Clark and Southern Nye County.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Heat-related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Hot temperatures overnight will mean little
relief from the daytime heat, especially in Las Vegas and Death
Valley, where low temperatures may not fall below 90 degrees for
several days.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car
interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.
Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and
loose-fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early
morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat
exhaustion and heat stroke.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration (OSHA) recommends scheduling frequent rest
breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by
heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is
an emergency! Call 9 1 1.