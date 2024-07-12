Excessive Heat Warning issued July 12 at 6:26PM PDT until July 12 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 102 to 108.

Low temperatures in the 70s.

* WHERE…San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.

* WHEN…Until 9 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during

extreme heat events.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Moderate to major heat risk continues.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of

the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car

interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.