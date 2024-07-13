Excessive Heat Warning issued July 13 at 2:13PM PDT until July 14 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of 108 to
115. Low temperatures only falling to the 80s.
* WHERE…Coachella Valley and San Diego County Deserts.
* WHEN…Until 9 PM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events. A prolonged period of extreme temperatures
will exacerbate impacts from the heat.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Highs on Sunday will fall a few degrees
compared to Saturday to 108 to around 110 degrees, but increased
moisture will result in muggy conditions.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose
fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning
or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and
heat stroke.