Excessive Heat Warning issued July 13 at 2:13PM PDT until July 14 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of 108 to

115. Low temperatures only falling to the 80s.

* WHERE…Coachella Valley and San Diego County Deserts.

* WHEN…Until 9 PM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during

extreme heat events. A prolonged period of extreme temperatures

will exacerbate impacts from the heat.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Highs on Sunday will fall a few degrees

compared to Saturday to 108 to around 110 degrees, but increased

moisture will result in muggy conditions.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of

the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose

fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning

or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and

heat stroke.