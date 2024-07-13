Red Flag Warning issued July 13 at 10:28AM PDT until July 14 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected Saturday and
Sunday afternoon and early evening. Some of these storms could
produce lightning outside of areas of wetting rain. Erratic and
strong winds are possible where thunderstorms develop. The threat
for wildfire starts is significant due to dry fuels from the
recent heat wave. Any ignitions could be accompanied by strong
winds creating extreme fire weather.
The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a Red Flag
Warning for dry lightning and gusty outflow winds, which is in
effect until 9 PM PDT Sunday. The Fire Weather Watch has been
upgraded to the Red Flag Warning.
* IMPACTS… Strong erratic winds and lightning are possible.
Chances of fire starts are more likely in areas where
lightning occurs outside of areas of wetting rain. Strong and
erratic wind gusts have the potential to cause rapid spread of
ongoing or new fires.
* LOCATION…San Bernardino County Mountains-Including The
Mountain Top And Front Country Ranger Districts Of The San
Bernardino National Forest, Riverside County Mountains-
Including The San Jacinto Ranger District Of The San
Bernardino National Forest, Victor Valley -Apple Valley –
Lucerne Valley -Johnson Valley and San Gorgonio Pass Near
Banning.
* THUNDERSTORMS…Scattered thunderstorms could produce gusty
erratic winds and frequent lightning. Lightning has the
potential to strike outside of areas of heavy rain.
* OUTFLOW WINDS…Erratic wind gusts of 35 to 50 mph in stronger
thunderstorms.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.