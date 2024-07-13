Red Flag Warning issued July 13 at 10:28AM PDT until July 14 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected Saturday and

Sunday afternoon and early evening. Some of these storms could

produce lightning outside of areas of wetting rain. Erratic and

strong winds are possible where thunderstorms develop. The threat

for wildfire starts is significant due to dry fuels from the

recent heat wave. Any ignitions could be accompanied by strong

winds creating extreme fire weather.

The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a Red Flag

Warning for dry lightning and gusty outflow winds, which is in

effect until 9 PM PDT Sunday. The Fire Weather Watch has been

upgraded to the Red Flag Warning.

* IMPACTS… Strong erratic winds and lightning are possible.

Chances of fire starts are more likely in areas where

lightning occurs outside of areas of wetting rain. Strong and

erratic wind gusts have the potential to cause rapid spread of

ongoing or new fires.

* LOCATION…San Bernardino County Mountains-Including The

Mountain Top And Front Country Ranger Districts Of The San

Bernardino National Forest, Riverside County Mountains-

Including The San Jacinto Ranger District Of The San

Bernardino National Forest, Victor Valley -Apple Valley –

Lucerne Valley -Johnson Valley and San Gorgonio Pass Near

Banning.

* THUNDERSTORMS…Scattered thunderstorms could produce gusty

erratic winds and frequent lightning. Lightning has the

potential to strike outside of areas of heavy rain.

* OUTFLOW WINDS…Erratic wind gusts of 35 to 50 mph in stronger

thunderstorms.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.