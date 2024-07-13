Red Flag Warning issued July 13 at 8:43PM PDT until July 14 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
A chance of thunderstorms Sunday afternoon and evening could
produce lightning outside of areas of wetting rain. Erratic and
strong winds are possible where thunderstorms develop. The threat
for wildfire starts is significant due to dry fuels from the
recent heat wave. Any ignitions could be accompanied by strong
winds creating extreme fire weather.
* IMPACTS… Strong erratic winds and lightning are possible.
Chances of fire starts are more likely in areas where
lightning occurs outside of areas of wetting rain. Strong and
erratic wind gusts have the potential to cause rapid spread of
ongoing or new fires.
* LOCATION…San Bernardino County Mountains-Including The
Mountain Top And Front Country Ranger Districts Of The San
Bernardino National Forest, Riverside County Mountains-
Including The San Jacinto Ranger District Of The San
Bernardino National Forest, Victor Valley -Apple Valley –
Lucerne Valley -Johnson Valley and San Gorgonio Pass Near
Banning.
* THUNDERSTORMS…Any thunderstorms could produce gusty erratic
winds and frequent lightning. Lightning has the potential to
strike outside of areas of heavy rain.
* OUTFLOW WINDS…Erratic wind gusts of 35 to 50 mph in stronger
thunderstorms.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.