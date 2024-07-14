Excessive Heat Warning issued July 14 at 1:23PM PDT until July 14 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Still hot and much more muggy conditions with temperatures
of 104 to 108F this afternoon. Low temperatures in the 80s.
* WHERE…Coachella Valley and San Diego County Deserts.
* WHEN…Until 9 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Dewpoint temperatures are in the 70s making
conditions very muggy.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose
fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning
or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and
heat stroke.