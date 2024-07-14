Flash Flood Warning issued July 14 at 1:56PM PDT until July 14 at 5:00PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ
FFWPSR
The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
San Bernardino County in southern California…
* Until 500 PM PDT.
* At 156 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain
have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
mainly rural areas of San Bernardino County including parts of
Joshua Tree National Park
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.