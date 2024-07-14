Flash Flood Warning issued July 14 at 2:20PM PDT until July 14 at 5:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
At 220 PM PDT, the public reported thunderstorms producing flash
flooding on Highway 62 in Twentynine Palms. Up to 1.5 inches of rain
have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring.
HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Public reported.
IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,
creeks, normally dry washes and roads.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Twentynine Palms, Twentynine Palms Base, Joshua Tree Lake
Campground and Joshua Tree.
This includes State Route 62 in San Bernardino County between mile
markers 16 and 37.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.