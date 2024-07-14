Flash Flood Warning issued July 14 at 2:20PM PDT until July 14 at 5:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

At 220 PM PDT, the public reported thunderstorms producing flash

flooding on Highway 62 in Twentynine Palms. Up to 1.5 inches of rain

have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring.

HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Public reported.

IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,

creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Twentynine Palms, Twentynine Palms Base, Joshua Tree Lake

Campground and Joshua Tree.

This includes State Route 62 in San Bernardino County between mile

markers 16 and 37.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.