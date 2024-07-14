Flash Flood Warning issued July 14 at 2:52PM PDT until July 14 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
FFWVEF
The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
San Bernardino County in southern California…
* Until 600 PM PDT.
* At 252 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 1 inch of rain has
fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water
crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Twentynine Palms Airport.
This includes State Route 62 in San Bernardino County between mile
markers 37 and 53.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.