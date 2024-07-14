Flash Flood Warning issued July 14 at 3:06PM PDT until July 14 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

FFWPSR

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Riverside County in southern California…

San Bernardino County in southern California…

* Until 600 PM PDT.

* At 306 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain

have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible

in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

mainly rural areas of Riverside and San Bernardino Counties

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.