Flash Flood Warning issued July 14 at 4:04PM PDT until July 14 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
At 404 PM PDT, Heavy rainfall from multiple thunderstorms earlier
resulted in flash flooding. Between 1.5 and 3.5 inches of rain have
fallen. Flooding impacts will continue, but no additional rainfall
is expected. Flash flooding is ongoing.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms produced
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Southeastern Palm Springs, Palm Desert, Rancho Mirage, Hwy 74
Between Anza And Palm Desert, La Quinta, Indian Wells and Santa
Rosa Mountain.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.
Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where
you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become
killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or
creeks.