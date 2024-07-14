Flash Flood Warning issued July 14 at 4:04PM PDT until July 14 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

At 404 PM PDT, Heavy rainfall from multiple thunderstorms earlier

resulted in flash flooding. Between 1.5 and 3.5 inches of rain have

fallen. Flooding impacts will continue, but no additional rainfall

is expected. Flash flooding is ongoing.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms produced

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Southeastern Palm Springs, Palm Desert, Rancho Mirage, Hwy 74

Between Anza And Palm Desert, La Quinta, Indian Wells and Santa

Rosa Mountain.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where

you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become

killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or

creeks.