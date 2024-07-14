Flash Flood Warning issued July 14 at 4:15PM PDT until July 14 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

At 415 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy

rain across the warned area. Up to 1.75 inches of rain have fallen.

Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,

creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Twentynine Palms Airport.

This includes State Route 62 in San Bernardino County between mile

markers 37 and 53.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.