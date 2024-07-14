Flash Flood Warning issued July 14 at 4:49PM PDT until July 14 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ
At 449 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain across the warned
area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flooding impacts
will continue, but no additional rainfall is expected. Flash
flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
mainly rural areas of Riverside and San Bernardino Counties
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.