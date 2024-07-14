Flash Flood Warning issued July 14 at 5:28PM PDT until July 14 at 8:15PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
At 528 PM PDT, the public reported thunderstorms producing flash
flood on California Highway 58 near Community Boulevard. Up to 2
inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring.
HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Public reported.
IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,
creeks, normally dry washes and roads.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Lenwood and western Barstow.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.