Flash Flood Warning issued July 14 at 6:10PM PDT until July 14 at 7:45PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
At 610 PM PDT, Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen due to
thunderstorms earlier. Flooding impacts will continue, but no
additional rainfall is expected. Flash flooding is ongoing.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Hwy 38 Between Onyx Summit And Sugarloaf, Baldwin Lake and
Woodlands.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.