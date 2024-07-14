Red Flag Warning issued July 14 at 1:35PM PDT until July 14 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
Widely scattered thunderstorm this afternoon and early evening
will produce gusty and erratic winds in the mountains and nearby
deserts. Lightning may occur outside of areas of wetting rain.
Strong winds are possible around thunderstorms, creating brief
critical fire weather conditions where ignitions occur and near
existing wildfires.
* IMPACTS… Strong erratic winds and lightning are possible.
Chances of ignition are more likely in areas where lightning
occurs outside of areas of wetting rain. Strong and erratic wind
gusts could result in critical fire weather conditions near
ongoing or new fires. The recent 2 week heat wave has created
very dry fuel levels.
* LOCATION…San Bernardino County Mountains-Including The
Mountain Top And Front Country Ranger Districts Of The San
Bernardino National Forest, Riverside County Mountains-
Including The San Jacinto Ranger District Of The San
Bernardino National Forest, Victor Valley -Apple Valley –
Lucerne Valley -Johnson Valley and San Gorgonio Pass Near
Banning.
* THUNDERSTORMS…Any thunderstorms could produce gusty erratic
winds and frequent cloud to ground lightning.
* OUTFLOW WINDS…Erratic wind gusts of 35 to 50 mph in stronger
thunderstorms.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.