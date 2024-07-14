Red Flag Warning issued July 14 at 5:16AM PDT until July 14 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon and evening could

produce lightning outside of areas of wetting rain. Erratic and

strong winds are possible around thunderstorms, creating brief

critical fire weather conditions where ignitions occur and near

existing wildfires.

* IMPACTS… Strong erratic winds and lightning are possible.

Chances of ignition are more likely in areas where lightning

occurs outside of areas of wetting rain. Strong and erratic wind

gusts could result in critical fire weather conditions near

ongoing or new fires.

* LOCATION…San Bernardino County Mountains-Including The

Mountain Top And Front Country Ranger Districts Of The San

Bernardino National Forest, Riverside County Mountains-

Including The San Jacinto Ranger District Of The San

Bernardino National Forest, Victor Valley -Apple Valley –

Lucerne Valley -Johnson Valley and San Gorgonio Pass Near

Banning.

* THUNDERSTORMS…Any thunderstorms could produce gusty erratic

winds and frequent lightning.

* OUTFLOW WINDS…Erratic wind gusts of 35 to 50 mph in stronger

thunderstorms.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.