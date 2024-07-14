Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 14 at 1:10PM PDT until July 14 at 2:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

SVRSGX

The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Riverside County in southern California…

* Until 200 PM PDT.

* At 110 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hwy 74

Between Mountain Center And Anza, or 8 miles southwest of Palm

Springs, moving north at 10 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Palm Springs, Mt San Jacinto State Park, Idyllwild-Pine Cove,

Cathedral City, southeastern Desert Hot Springs, Rancho Mirage, Hwy

74 Between Mountain Center And Anza, Whitewater, Hwy 74 Between

Anza And Palm Desert, Mountain Center, North Palm Springs, Thousand

Palms, Sky Valley, and Lake Hemet.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.