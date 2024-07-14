Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 14 at 1:36PM PDT until July 14 at 2:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
At 135 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Palm Springs,
moving northeast at 10 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include…
Palm Springs, Mt San Jacinto State Park, Idyllwild-Pine Cove,
Cathedral City, southeastern Desert Hot Springs, Rancho Mirage,
Whitewater, North Palm Springs, Sky Valley, and Thousand Palms.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.