Weather Alerts

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 14 at 2:10PM PDT until July 14 at 3:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Published 2:10 PM

The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Riverside County in southern California…

* Until 300 PM PDT.

* At 209 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Palm Desert,
or 7 miles southeast of Palm Springs, moving east at 10 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…
Southeastern Palm Springs, Cathedral City, Palm Desert, Rancho
Mirage, Hwy 74 Between Anza And Palm Desert, La Quinta, Indian
Wells, and Santa Rosa Mountain.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

National Weather Service

