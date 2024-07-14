Skip to Content
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 14 at 2:21PM PDT until July 14 at 3:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

SVRSGX

The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Riverside County in southern California…
North central San Diego County in southwestern California…

* Until 300 PM PDT.

* At 221 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Anza, moving
northwest at 10 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…
Anza, Hwy 74 Between Anza And Palm Desert, Hwy 74 Between Mountain
Center And Anza, Aguanga, Cahuilla Indian Reservation, Lake Hemet,
and Santa Rosa Mountain.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

National Weather Service

