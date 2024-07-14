Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 14 at 2:21PM PDT until July 14 at 3:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* Locations impacted include… Anza, Hwy 74 Between Anza And Palm Desert, Hwy 74 Between Mountain Center And Anza, Aguanga, Cahuilla Indian Reservation, Lake Hemet, and Santa Rosa Mountain. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* At 221 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Anza, moving northwest at 10 mph.

The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a

