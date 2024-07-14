Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 14 at 2:43PM PDT until July 14 at 3:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

At 243 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Palm Desert, or

7 miles southwest of Indio, moving east at 10 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Southeastern Palm Springs, Cathedral City, Palm Desert, Rancho

Mirage, Hwy 74 Between Anza And Palm Desert, La Quinta, Indian Wells,

and Santa Rosa Mountain.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.