Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 14 at 2:43PM PDT until July 14 at 3:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
At 242 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Anza, moving
northwest at 10 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include…
Anza, Hwy 74 Between Anza And Palm Desert, Hwy 74 Between Mountain
Center And Anza, Cahuilla Indian Reservation, Lake Hemet, and Santa
Rosa Mountain.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.