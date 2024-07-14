Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 14 at 2:58PM PDT until July 14 at 3:45PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

SVRSGX

The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Riverside County in southern California…

* Until 345 PM PDT.

* At 258 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Palm Desert,

or 8 miles southeast of Palm Springs, moving northeast at 10 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Southern Indio, southeastern Palm Springs, Cathedral City, Palm

Desert, Rancho Mirage, Hwy 74 Between Anza And Palm Desert, La

Quinta, Indian Wells, Bermuda Dunes, and Santa Rosa Mountain.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.