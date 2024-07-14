Special Weather Statement issued July 14 at 1:19PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
At 119 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Johnson Valley, or 16 miles northeast of Big Bear City, moving north
at 15 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Johnson Valley.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.