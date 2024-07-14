Special Weather Statement issued July 14 at 1:19PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

At 119 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Johnson Valley, or 16 miles northeast of Big Bear City, moving north

at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Johnson Valley.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.