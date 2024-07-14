Skip to Content
Weather Alerts

Special Weather Statement issued July 14 at 1:19PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

By
Published 1:19 PM

At 119 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Johnson Valley, or 16 miles northeast of Big Bear City, moving north
at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.

Locations impacted include…
Johnson Valley.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content