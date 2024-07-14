Special Weather Statement issued July 14 at 2:31PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
At 231 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Borrego Palm Canyon, or 12 miles northwest of Borrego Springs, moving
north at 15 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Borrego Palm Canyon and Los Coyotes Indian Reservation.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.