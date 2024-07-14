Special Weather Statement issued July 14 at 4:26PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
At 425 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Hwy 38 Between Onyx Summit And Sugarloaf, or near Onyx Summit, moving
northeast at 5 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Big Bear City, Onyx Summit, eastern Lucerne Valley, Hwy 38 Between
Onyx Summit And Sugarloaf, Baldwin Lake, southwestern Johnson Valley,
Hwy 18 Between Baldwin Lake And Lucerne Valley, Hwy 38 Between
Yucaipa And Onyx Summit, and Woodlands.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.