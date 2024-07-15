Skip to Content
Flash Flood Warning issued July 15 at 2:11PM PDT until July 15 at 5:15PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Published 2:11 PM

The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…
Riverside County in southern California…

* Until 515 PM PDT.

* At 211 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of
rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2.5 inches
are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Southeastern Palm Springs, eastern Anza, Palm Desert, Hwy 74
Between Anza And Palm Desert, Hwy 74 Between Mountain Center And
Anza, La Quinta and Santa Rosa Mountain.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.

National Weather Service

