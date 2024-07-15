Flash Flood Warning issued July 15 at 3:15PM PDT until July 15 at 5:15PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
At 315 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy
rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have
fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 2 inches are possible
in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Southeastern Palm Springs, Palm Desert, Hwy 74 Between Anza And
Palm Desert, La Quinta and Santa Rosa Mountain.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.