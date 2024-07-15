Flash Flood Warning issued July 15 at 3:15PM PDT until July 15 at 5:15PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

At 315 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy

rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have

fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 2 inches are possible

in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Southeastern Palm Springs, Palm Desert, Hwy 74 Between Anza And

Palm Desert, La Quinta and Santa Rosa Mountain.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.