Flash Flood Warning issued July 15 at 3:31PM PDT until July 15 at 6:30PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
FFWVEF
The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
San Bernardino County in southern California…
* Until 630 PM PDT.
* At 331 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 1 inch of rain has
fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water
crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Twentynine Palms.
This includes State Route 62 in San Bernardino County between mile
markers 26 and 36.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.