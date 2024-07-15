Flash Flood Warning issued July 15 at 4:45PM PDT until July 15 at 6:15PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ
At 445 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy
rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have
fallen. Flooding impacts will continue, but no additional rainfall
is expected. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
mainly rural areas of Riverside County
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.