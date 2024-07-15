Flash Flood Warning issued July 15 at 7:06PM PDT until July 15 at 10:15PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

FFWVEF

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Western Mohave County in northwestern Arizona…

San Bernardino County in southern California…

* Until 1015 PM PDT /1015 PM MST/.

* At 706 PM PDT /706 PM MST/, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms

producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 1.5 inches of

rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water

crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

eastern Mohave Valley.

This includes Oatman Highway between mile markers 1 and 18.

This includes the following streams and drainages…

Fivemile Wash, Warm Springs Wash, Topock Bay and Sacramento Wash.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.